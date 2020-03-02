About business – Oak Orchard Health recognizes employees for service

Oak Orchard Health held an employee breakfast to acknowledge their staff and appreciate them for all the hard work they do every day in serving their patients and community. In 2019, Oak Orchard Health served over 23,000 patients. CEO, Mary Ann Pettibon, thanked all employees for their dedicated service.

Part of this recognition was presenting service awards to staff members who have been employed with Oak Orchard for five years or greater. Those recognized for their service were: five years – Barb Marshall, Cassie Schultz, Cortney Bower, Diana Cook, Dr. Kenya McIntosh, Faith Robinson, Jolie Powers, Marco Rivas, and Stacie Bridge; 10 years – Amberley Merritt, Ashley Young, Mary Rich, Paula Corser, Shauna Ketchum, and Wendy Nupp; 15 years – Alicia Rich and Jenn Proia-Cessna; 20 years – Pauline Murphy; 30 years – Lori Starkweather, Natalie Pettine, and Veronica Rangel-Paz.

Provided information