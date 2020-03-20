A Message from Brockport Chamber of Commerce

A Message to Our Members

Like many of you The Brockport Chamber of Commerce is closely monitoring the outbreak of the Corona virus (Covid-19) and the effect it is having on our community and around the world. We’re dedicated to creating a safe environment for members and citizens to participate in ways to help grow their business and develop engagement in community events. As a result of recent events we have decided to make the following change to our upcoming event calendar. All public Chamber of Commerce events scheduled until the end of May 2020 are indefinitely postponed. We will work with our host businesses and venues to reschedule events at a later date.

We recognize this is a developing situation. The Brockport Chamber of Commerce will continue to work with relevant community leaders to operate in a manner consistent with recommendations from health officials, government, and our event hosting businesses and venues. Every decision we make is with you in mind. We look forward to continuing to provide our community with resources needed to help grow local businesses for many years to come.

Thank you,

The Brockport Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors