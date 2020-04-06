I refuse to be one of the media that feeds the frenzy of these worried times. Instead, I will do just the opposite and attempt to help the general public by suggesting things that might take their minds off of their worries, if only for a while. In my opinion, there is no better way to do that than to go fishing. Think about it…you are out in the fresh air enjoying nature, miles away from the long lines of people buying up more than they need out of fear. Your mind is focused on trying to outsmart a fish and little else.

The good news is that the timing is right to go fish as the spring perch run is happening now in the area tributaries off Lake Ontario not to mention April 1 was the beginning of trout season in New York State. The DEC has stocked around 2.3 million catchable-size brook, brown, and rainbow trout in almost 300 lakes, ponds, and roughly 3,100 miles of streams across the state. Many of these streams support wild populations of trout as well.

The celebrated trout opener is April 1, but the truth is that any of the tributaries off Lake Ontario are open year-round. There is good fishing to be had on these inland streams like Naples Creek, Catherine Creek, and Powder Mills Park. The nice thing about these streams is that they are stocked. The DEC stocks around 151,000 brook trout, 1.8 million brown trout (89,000 of which are two-year-old fish that average thirteen inches), and around 392,000 rainbow trout are stocked each spring into streams and lakes.

Irondequoit Creek and the Genesee River are well known hot spots but there are also some smaller creeks like Sandy Creek in Hamlin, Mink Creek in Williamson, and Four Mile Creek in Webster. Remember that many of these streams run through private property, so you need to get permission to fish.

As far as bait goes, there is nothing better than fresh trout eggs. Salmon eggs will work but won’t be nearly as effective. Don’t use more than a dime-sized sac on a #6 hook. Rainbow trout are spawning in the streams now so if you are lucky enough to catch a female, do yourself a favor and gently milk the eggs out of her into a zipper bag. You can then release the hen fish. A torpedo-shaped bobber works best as a strike indicator. Fish will often hold near any structure in the run or pool, and it pays to work these areas multiple times. Target slack water behind rocks and boulders as those current breaks provide trout a location to hold and ambush passing food. Cast your bait upstream of the current break and allow your bait to drift along the edge of the slack water.

It is critical to always fish upstream. Trout usually face into the current and will be less likely to see your approach. Move slowly and disturb the water as little as possible. A good pair of polarized glasses will be a huge help in spotting trout.

If you are looking for something a little less involved there is a hot perch bite in the ponds in Greece right now. Long and Cranberry Ponds on Edgemere Drive are stacked with spawning perch. Jumbo perch up to 13” are being caught. This perch bite has just started to get good, but remember it only lasts for a few weeks before the water warms and their spawning is completed, triggering them to migrate back out into Lake Ontario to spend the summer.

These perch make their way into the ponds from Lake Ontario through the channel at the northeast end of Long Pond. They arrive in the fall, hang out through the winter and then spawn at first ice out in March. There is a roughly three-week window in the spring when you can catch these spawning fish in big numbers.

Keep in mind that this is not like summer perch fishing. Due to the cold water, perch can be finicky on the baits they will hit, so you must downsize in the spring. Many of the serious perch anglers I know use a weighted bobber four feet above a 1/16 oz. pink or chartreuse jig tipped with spikes or minnows. Others like small chunks of nightcrawlers on a small #6 gold hook tied directly to 6 lb. line fished with the classic sinker on the bottom and the hook a foot up the line.

New York state has implemented a 50-perch limit so if you are really catching a ton you must keep a count, or you could get ticketed. This law was applied by the D.E.C. because some anglers were catching hundreds of these fish and selling them. The rule seems to have made a difference and perch numbers appear to be coming back.

So, if you’re tired of being cooped up indoors, grab the kids and the fishing gear and get outdoors and have some fun the whole family can enjoy while soaking up the sounds and smells of spring – Go Fish!

A final note… There is plenty of everything for everyone as long as people do not hoard it. In these troubled times, please fight the beast, don’t feed it!