Holiday baking brings generations together at Gillam Grant Center

A first-time event December 12 and 13 at the Gillam Grant Community Center in Bergen brought youngsters and seniors together for some holiday cookie baking fun.

“Baking with the Gillam Grant Grandmas” gave young community members a chance to experience making holiday cookies from scratch with “Grandma” Eunice Ely and “Grandma” Jean Mucher, who said they volunteered for the event to, “get seniors working with kids and do more outreach.”

Ely and Mucher helped elementary-age participants make chocolate crackle and snickerdoodle cookies. Each participant took home a plate of cookies to share with family and lucky friends.

Tracey Phelps, Gillam Grant Learning Center Coordinator, said she hopes the baking will become a regular event with sessions for other holidays in addition to Christmastime.