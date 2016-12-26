National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House receives $75,000 grant

The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House has received a $75,000 grant for VoteTilla, a week-long navigational celebration which will take place along the Erie Canal from July 16 through 22, 2017. The event is in honor of the New York state women’s suffrage centennial and is a reminder of the work and cooperation required to secure the vote for women.

Coordinated by the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House, VoteTilla is a partnership of several private and non-profit educational, historic, and civic organizations and government agencies.

VoteTilla boats will leave Seneca Falls, New York on Monday, July 17 and arrive in Rochester on Friday, July 21. Along the route, local organizations can offer programming and side trips, add their own boats to the traveling fleet, or host events. Community members can greet the passing boats and participate in special events.

The “Last Mile” of the route will be celebrated with a parade in Rochester on Saturday, July 22. The VoteTilla celebration immediately follows both the July 4 Bicentennial Celebration of the New York State Canals and the July 15 through 16 Convention Days weekend in Seneca Falls.

