Grandson Jacob, a special blessing to the Milner family

(In the December 4 issue, Bev and Jack Milner of Sweden Village contributed to the “Gifts of a Lifetime” feature. Their gift was grandson Jacob, a special needs child. Here is the full story about Jacob and his impact on the family).

On November 4, 1998, our grandson Jacob was born prematurely, with critical heart problems, a myriad of G.I. issues and Down syndrome. It was quite an adjustment having a medically frail child in our family and we all struggled with the fear and challenges we were faced with. However, as we watched Jacob grow, it was very evident that he was having more of a positive impact on all our family members than we ever thought possible. With his first steps and first words, we were ready to declare a national holiday.

Jacob, his two sisters, and parents live in Chili. Over the years, we have watched Jacob’s community rally around him and his whole family with love and support. He has given his sisters and his cousins a different perspective about life in general and how we have all come to realize that, after all, we are all more alike than we are different.

Jacob has had so many wonderful opportunities in his life to date: a trip to Sesame Street World provided by the Dream Factory; throwing out the first pitch at a Red Wing’s game; being an honorary bat boy for a Red Wing’s game; dropping the puck at an Amerk’s game; and, being an honorary captain at the Brockport Blue Devil’s Homecoming game, just to mention a few. Also, if you are ever in the new Golisono’s Children’s Hospital, you will see hanging in the lobby a huge picture of Jacob, his two sisters and Tom Golisono.

His mother, Kerri Milner Noyes, was the keynote speaker at the kick-off fundraising celebration to build the new hospital. Because of Jacob’s needs at an early age, she took a class at the Advocacy Center (now called Star Bridge) to understand better the rights of a parent of a child with a disability. She now works there full-time helping other parents on their own journey with a special needs child.

We see life in a whole different perspective because of Jacob. He continues to have significant health problems and we have learned to take one day at a time. We don’t sweat the small stuff. Jacob is so full of love and joy that he can raise one’s spirits without being aware that he is doing so.

He provided us the impetus to start the Westside Challenger Baseball and Tennis program in the Brockport community several years ago. This has provided many children with disabilities an opportunity to participate in sports. It has also provided our family the chance to meet wonderful people that we never would have had the chance to meet.

Our family is grateful for the material things we have, but they pale in comparison to the 18-year journey we have all been blessed to be a part of. We are all better people for having Jacob in our lives. And, the friends we have made along the way are priceless.

Bev and Jack Milner

Sweden

(Bev and Jack Milner have two daughters, Kerri and Denise. Kerri and husband, Steve, have Jacob and two daughters, Lauren and Haley. Denise Milner Howell and husband, Gregg, live in Akron, Ohio with two sons, Miles and Wesley, and one daughter, Eleanor).