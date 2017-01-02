Midwest based chain brings 70 jobs to Brockport area

Runnings is a fast growing retailer from Minnesota that sells an extensive line of products and high quality brands for home, farm and outdoors.

The newest location will be their fifth store in New York state, located at the former Walmart building on Lake Road just South of Route 31 in Sweden. They are in the process of remodeling the vacant space and reopening the 97,000 square foot store by early spring 2017.

The Runnings store began in 1947 when founder Norman “Red” Running opened the first store in downtown Marshall, Minnesota. Runnings began as an automotive supply store, but quickly expanded its product mix to sell farm and fleet equipment and supplies and it remains independently owned.

Over the past six decades, Runnings has not only changed in store count, but the selection of products they sell. They focus on offering fair prices on quality trusted merchandise including clothing, footwear, automotive, sporting goods, farm supplies, lawn and garden, toys, house wares, tools, pet and animal supplies and more. In addition, 22 stores sell firearms.

According to Dennis Jensen, the company spokesperson, they chose Brockport as their new location based on the upstate demographics with animals, land and weather. “These ingredients make the area ideal for a Runnings store,” said Jensen.

Runnings of Brockport will host a job fair to begin the hiring for their newest location. They will hire approximately 70 energetic and outgoing people who love to help others. The job fair will be held at the former Walmart location, 4828 Lake Road on Thursday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The positions are both full and part time.

See their classified ad for more information on the positions or visit www.runnings.com.