Therapy Dog makes annual Christmas visit

By on January 2, 2017

 

Jesse the Therapy Dog, also known as Santa Paws, made his annual Christmas visit to Beikirch Care Center to deliver presents and cards to all his friends there.

Dorothy Jones holds her gift, a stuffed dog which looks exactly like Jesse. During the year, residents at Beikirch enjoy seeing Jesse every week, when he visits with his Mommy, Dianne Hickerson.

Photo by Dianne Hickerson.

