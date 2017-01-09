Authoress Mary Jane Holmes subject of presentation at MM House

Mary Jane Holmes (1825-1907), a long-time resident of Brockport was one of the most successful and widely-published authors of the 19th century. On January 11, at 7 p.m., the speakers program at Brockport’s Morgan-Manning House will present the life of Holmes with a focus on one of her most successful novels, “Lena Rivers,” published in 1856.

The presenter will be Christopher Albrecht, a fourth-grade teacher at Brockport’s Fred W. Hill School, assisted by Jason Kleehammer, research assistant. The presentation will include a book review of the Holmes novel by Dawn Siragusa, Brockport High School English teacher.

There is some dramatization with Anne Parker, a fifth-grade teacher, doing the voice and thoughts of Ms. Holmes. Brockport elementary students will be readers and two will be newspaper reporters.

The event is free and sponsored by the Western Monroe Historical Society which maintains the Victorian home at 151 Main Street, Brockport, with Society offices on the second floor. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the one-hour program. Artifacts from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Morgan-Manning House will be exhibited. Vintage Mary Jane Holmes books will be for sale.

The Western Monroe Historical Society continues its yearlong program theme of the 1850s and 60s. The next program is March 9 — “The Seymour House, Another Amazing Landmark” – about the State Street home which became the first Seymour Library, now housing the Emily Knapp Museum.

