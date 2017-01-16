Kendall Community Band open to all

If you, “love music, read music and enjoy playing (an instrument),” you have all the qualifications necessary to join the Kendall Community Band, trumpet player and band member Dave Warren says.

The band, formed during the Kendall Bicentennial in 2012, is directed by Lori Cyr, a retired music teacher and member of the Brockport Community Big Band, Warren says. “We play for enjoyment,” he says of the band’s members, who come not only from Kendall, but surrounding communities such as Albion, Hilton and the Town of Greece.

The band practices Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Spring and summer practices are held at the Kendall Elementary School and fall practices are held at the Jr./Sr. High School. Warren says the band takes the months of December and August off.

They play each summer at the Kendall Gazebo in the Community Park, and at the Kendall Fireman’s Carnival, Warren says, as well as at the Albion Strawberry Festival and the Kendall Christmas Tree Lighting.

The band does not charge admission for concerts, Warren explains, but requests concert-goers make a donation to assist local charities.

A concert this past November supported the Kendall Food Cupboard, for example. Held at the Jr./Sr. High School auditorium, admission was free with a donation of a non-perishable food item. The concert featured patriotic favorites, swing tunes, and selections from Broadway musicals.

The band frequently plays at area nursing homes, Warren says, including The Landing of Brockport, the Villages of Orleans in Albion, Fleming Point in Greece and the Manor House in Batavia. Additionally, the band has played at the Hoag Library in Albion.

“We are in need of more musicians,” Warren notes, “French horns, flutes and saxophones, in particular, but anybody who wants to play, have fun, and can read music is welcome.”

He explains that there is a “soft” rule that members need to be at least 16 years old, as band members need to provide their own transportation to concerts.

For more information about joining the band, call 415-5547 or email: brzeng123@aol.com. Information is also available on the Kendall Community Band Facebook page.