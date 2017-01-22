Author Michael Keene visits Holley

“I thought it was a remarkable story that needed to be told,” author Michael Keene said of his latest book – Vietnam Reflections: The Untold Story of the Holley Boys, while visiting the village Saturday, January 14 for a book signing.

The event was held at the American Legion on Wright Street and drew area residents, including friends and family of the eight Vietnam War veterans featured in the book.

Gary E. Bullock, Howard L. Bowen, David D. Case, John P. Davis, George W. Fischer Jr., Paul S. Mandraccia, Ronald P. Sisson and Gary L. Stymus – all Holley area natives who went to Holley High School – were killed in action in Vietnam – a staggering number for a village the size of Holley. It is believed that the loss is one of the highest casualty rates per capita during the war.

Keene, who lives in Pittsford and is a Vietnam Veteran, became aware of the high number of young men from Holley lost in the war while visiting the Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial. “It was shockingly clear the inordinate number of men who died from Holley High School,” Keene told those attending the book signing.

“The history of the Holley Boys is the history of Holley itself,” Keene explained. The eight played Little League, were Boy Scouts, went to sock hops, and performed in the Holley High School Marching Band. Collectively, the “Holley Boys” were awarded 40 medals for combat valor, including seven Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, Silver Star and the Vietnamese Cross for Gallantry.

Keene said he interviewed 35 family members while writing the book, which is published by Ad-Hoc-Productions. He said he found himself drawn to the Holley community and, “immersed myself in the history of the community and the lives of the boys.”

Village of Holley/Town of Murray historian Marsha DeFilipps assisted Keene in his research and helped him to connect with family members of the boys. She said the families were finally ready to talk about the boys and their loss. “Keene brought out the best of them,” she said. “The book is fantastic.”

Jane Robinson, who lives in Clarendon, is the sister of Howard L. Bowen, one of the eight. She called the book, “beautiful.” She attended the signing with Jerry Dowd, her brother’s best friend. Jerry remembered the fun the two had together and how much Bowen, “loved people … we are so thankful somebody would write a great book,” he told Keene.

Joyce Potote attended the book signing. She lives in Holley and attended school with most of the Holley Boys. She remembered attending the senior prom with Ronnie Sisson. Potote said she still has to read the book. “I will probably cry,” when she does, she said.

The book is available locally at the Lift Bridge Book Shop in Brockport and at www.Ad-Hoc-Productions.com. This is the seventh book by Keene, who has written six books about New York history and produced the award-winning historical documentary “Visions: True Stories of Spiritualism, Secret Societies & Murder.”

Vietnam Reflections: The Untold Story of the Holley Boys is also available as an audio book. Keene said the recording includes ten professional voice actors and an original musical score. “I am proud of the book,” he said, “I am really proud of the audio.”

