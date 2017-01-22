Tickets are still available for the 15th Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner, happening March 18 at the Alexander Fire Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. This event celebrates Genesee County’s number one industry – agriculture.

The dinner is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce (8276 Park Road, Batavia) for $30 each. A table of 10 can be purchased for $275. Sponsorships are available for $350 and help to support agriculture educational events in Genesee County. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The Celebrate Ag Dinner is coordinated by the following partners: Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, Genesee County Farm Bureau and Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District. Many local farms and businesses sponsor or donate products to this event.

For ticket information, contact the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce at 343-7440 ext. 1027 or chamber@geneseeny.com.

Provided information