Genesee Country Museum introduces the Kohlfahrt

Germany for many years has compensated for those grim and gloomy wintertime days that follow the holiday season with a tradition that warms the blood and raises the spirits – literally. In German, it’s a Kohlfahrt. In English it’s more prudently known as a “cabbage tour.” Genesee Country Village & Museum ventures into its first Kohlfahrt on Saturday, Febuary 4.

A typical Kohlfahrt experience starts with a walk (Fahrt) through winter landscapes, with frequent stops for silly games—think tea-bag toss, a Brussels sprouts shoot, street bowling, etc. A group “booze wagen” provides sips of German beer, wine, cider, Schnapps as well as non-alcoholic drinks along the way.

In this off-season tribute to cabbage (Kohl), each participant receives his/her own tasting necklace sporting a miniature beer mug that can be engaged at every opportunity.

Then, after all that outdoor exercise, the Kohlfahrt culminates with a hearty, sit-down, German-style meal of sausages, brats, smoked ham, bacon-simmered kale, sauerkraut, Dampfkartoffeln and topped off with Black Forest Cake.

Each group departs on its one and one-half mile outing every 15 minutes between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Event costs $62/$55 members. Reservations—limited to those 21 and older—are available online at www.gcv.org.

