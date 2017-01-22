Home   >   Features   >   Genesee Country Museum introduces the Kohlfahrt

Genesee Country Museum introduces the Kohlfahrt

By on January 22, 2017
Genesee Country Village & Museum employees happily prepare for their first Kohlfahrt experience on February 4.

Germany for many years has compensated for those grim and gloomy wintertime days that follow the holiday season with a tradition that warms the blood and raises the spirits – literally. In German, it’s a Kohlfahrt. In English it’s more prudently known as a “cabbage tour.” Genesee Country Village & Museum ventures into its first Kohlfahrt on Saturday, Febuary 4.

A typical Kohlfahrt experience starts with a walk (Fahrt) through winter landscapes, with frequent stops for silly games—think tea-bag toss, a Brussels sprouts shoot, street bowling, etc. A group “booze wagen” provides sips of German beer, wine, cider, Schnapps as well as non-alcoholic drinks along the way.

In this off-season tribute to cabbage (Kohl), each participant receives his/her own tasting necklace sporting a miniature beer mug that can be engaged at every opportunity.

Then, after all that outdoor exercise, the Kohlfahrt culminates with a hearty, sit-down, German-style meal of sausages, brats, smoked ham, bacon-simmered kale, sauerkraut, Dampfkartoffeln and topped off with Black Forest Cake.

Each group departs on its one and one-half mile outing every 15 minutes between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Event costs $62/$55 members. Reservations—limited to those 21 and older—are available online at www.gcv.org.

    Provided information and Photo

