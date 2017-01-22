Genesee County Master Gardeners begin 2017 Garden Talk Series

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for their monthly garden series, “Garden Talk.” They will hold a variety of garden related topics on the first Tuesday of the month starting in February and running through November. (Note: the July program will be held on July 11.)

Taught by Master Gardeners, these programs will be held during the “lunch hour” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Join in and bring a lunch to the CCE office at 420 East Main Street, Batavia. This series is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

The first program, “A Photo Garden Tour of Hillwood Estates” will take place on February 7. Get rid of the winter blues with a look at Hillwood’s spectacular gardens which contain a diverse and fascinating array of plants. Nestled in the hills of northwest Washington, D.C., explore the beauty and tranquility of the formal gardens that were the vision of Marjorie Post.

Explore the mysterious world of “Night Blooming Plants” on March 7. Night blooming plants in the garden can add another dimension of enjoyment to summer evenings. While many plants bloom around the clock, many prefer the coolness of the night to release their most intense fragrance. Varieties with white flowers and foliage also reflect moonlight and give the garden a glowing beauty.

New to dahlias? Dahlias are easy to grow and yield beautiful flowers from mid-summer through fall. They also provide an affordable way to add spectacular blooms and brilliant color to the garden this summer. The Master Gardeners will cover dahlia types, tuber sourcing, planting, growing, harvesting and storage on April 4 for “Dahlias 101.”

Learn how to make a copper wire hummingbird feeder on May 2. They will demonstrate how to make feeders just in time for the hummingbirds to return.

On June 6 join for a walk around the CCE Gardens to take a look at the plants and scout for insect pests and diseases. Using Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies in the garden can help find pests before they become a real problem.

Future topics and other Master Gardener events will be posted on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu/ and also on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee.

Provided information