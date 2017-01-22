The Amadeus Chorale and Brockport Symphony Orchestra will join forces to present “Mozart’s Birthday Celebration” on Saturday, January 28 at 7 p.m. at The Clover Center for Arts & Spirituality, 1101 Clover Street in Rochester.

Concert tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at brockportsymphony.org and at the door. Ample free parking is available at The Clover Center, and there will be a complimentary dessert reception following the performance.

Under the direction of Darla Bair and Jonathan Allentoff, this gala celebration will highlight Mozart’s choral/orchestral masterpieces and showcase the talents of clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, vocal soloists Kristin Mellema and Faith Strohm, and collaborative pianist Sally Martin.

Roessel, the orchestra’s principal clarinet and an active musician in the Greater Rochester area, will perform the “Adagio” from Mozart’s beloved “Clarinet Concerto.”

Mellema, who has taught vocal music in the Victor Central School District since 2004, will appear as soloist in “Laudate Dominum” and Strohm, a senior at Spencerport High School and 2016 NYSSMA Conference All-State vocalist, will sing the “Alleluia” from “Exultate Jubilate.”

Martin, who will perform on piano throughout the evening, is the music director for the Brockport United Methodist Church and also teaches music in the Holley Central School District.

This concert is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts at the Livingston Arts Center, a member supported organization.

For additional information, visit www.brockportsymphony.org.

Provided information