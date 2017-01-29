Hilton Apple Fest announces 2017 Board of Directors

The Village of Hilton will celebrate the 2017 apple harvest by hosting the 37th annual Hilton Apple Fest on Saturday, September 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 1 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The nonprofit festival’s membership has also elected its 2017 Board of Directors. Terry Quetschenbach will serve as Chairperson of this year’s festival, followed by Cathy Carmestro and Mayor Joe Lee, who will serve as Vice Chairpersons. Linda Viney will serve as Treasurer and Ginny Kidwell as Secretary. The remaining board members include Jane Mitchel, Maureen Spindler, Jane Twichell and Kristine Watson.

The Board of Directors extends its thanks and appreciation to the entire community of volunteers who each year continue to make the Apple Fest possible. They invite the community to look for upcoming news and volunteer opportunities as plans for this year’s celebration are announced.

Interested community members are invited to get involved by attending one of the board meetings, which are primarily held at the Apple Fest office, suite 2B inside the Hilton Community Center, on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Artisans, crafters and entertainers interested in vending at this year’s festival can find additional information at hiltonapple-fest.org.

