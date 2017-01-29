Local animal rescue to host Fabulous Vegas Night Fundraiser

Greece Residents Assisting Stray Pets (GRASP, Inc.) will host its annual Fabulous Vegas Night Fundraiser on Saturday, March 11 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Brook-Lea Country Club in Rochester. The nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year, the event promises to be a night full of gaming, raffles, prizes, entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

“Great people, fun times and lots of raffles. So many chances to win amazing, quality items from wine to gift cards to huge gift baskets for the sports fan or animal lover. This event sells out fast because it’s such a hit. I cannot wait for Vegas Night,” says Jenna Petty, GRASP volunteer.

Tickets cost $40 each or two for $75. They can be purchased in person at Pet World Greece (Ridgemont Plaza) and Special T Cakes (3811 Dewey Avenue) or online at https://squareup.com/store/grasp.

“Since GRASP was formed 21 years ago, we’ve been able to help thousands of local animals find their forever family. Every donation we receive goes directly to helping the dogs and cats in our care,” says Denyse Clark, GRASP board member.

The rescue also seeks business sponsors for Vegas Night. Donation levels range from only $50 up to $1,000 for the most inclusive packages. A wide variety of benefits are available at each level of sponsorship.

GRASP is a volunteer-run, foster-based animal rescue group in Greece, New York. Their mission is to decrease dog and cat reproduction, promote responsible pet ownership, and place homeless dogs and cats into loving, permanent homes.

For more information about the rescue or GRASP’s Fabulous Vegas Night Fundraiser, visit www.graspinc.org or call 234-1953.

