Parma Public Library seeks artists to display work

The Parma Public Library seeks artists who wish to have one person or group shows in the library’s gallery.

In keeping with the Parma Public Library’s interest in promoting the library as a community centered cultural and educational institution, it has created an art gallery in its main meeting room.

Over the past five years, the library has played host to sixty-four art shows by painters, graphic artists, fiber artists and photographers from the Greater Rochester area.

Each month long event enables the community a chance to enjoy the art work while it provides the artist an opportunity to share their art with friends and family. Interested artists should call Rosalind Lipomi at 392-8350.

