Brockport Chamber Service Awards

On Thursday, February 2, The Greater Brockport Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Service award dinner at Fazool’s Restaurant in Brockport.

The dining room was full of area residents, family and friends.

Pictured (l-r) are: Mike Zale (County Legistlator), Dr. Pat Baker (Alan S. Bader Community Service Award winner), Jamal Mendez (GBCC Beautification Award winner for Tanning Oasis), Frank Miceli (GBCC Business of the Year Award winner for Wegmans) and Mike Rockow (County Legislator).

