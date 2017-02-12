History takes center stage at Brockport Village Board

Members of the Brockport Village Board presented Sue Savard with the Monika W. Andrews Creative Volunteer Leadership Award during their regular meeting Monday, February 6.

The annual award recognizes those who have provided outstanding service to their community through creative leadership as a volunteer.

Savard was recognized for her efforts as a volunteer/organizer at the Emily L. Knapp Museum in the village. Selection Committee member Linda Ketchum read the committee’s report regarding their choice of Savard. Included were quotes from letters sent in support of Savard’s nomination.

“The museum needed organization,” one letter stated. “Sue has brought new life to one of Brockport’s best and most unique assets.”

Another letter called Savard, “a tireless worker… she is an inspiration to those who have had the privilege of working with her.”

Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman thanked Savard for her efforts and enthusiasm and Deputy Mayor Bill Andrews – whose late wife, Monika, is the award’s namesake – thanked the selection committee for their work in choosing this year’s recipient. “Her good work continues,” Andrews said of Monika.

Savard accepted the award with thanks, but emphasized she has worked in partnership with many volunteers and would give each one their own separate award if she could.“I have the most wonderful volunteers,” she said, and explained that although she did not know Monika Andrews personally, “I am honored to be walking in her shoes.”

Village Historian Sarah Cedeño presented her 2016 report to trustees following the presentation of the Monika Andrews Award.

She said one of the highlights of 2016 was the Black History Celebration which focused on Fannie Barrier Williams and William Page, both prominent 19th century African-American residents of Brockport.

Cedeño said she and Sue Savard worked together to plan the event which included a 25-minute presentation on William Page and remarks by the College at Brockport’s President Dr. Heidi Macpherson, Museum Studies Chair Neal Keating and Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman.

Cedeño noted that the presentation led to her being asked to serve on the Fannie Barrier Williams Committee currently being formed at the College at Brockport. She said she will help to organize an annual event honoring Williams.

Cedeño said she regularly updates the museum’s blog and Facebook page to, “keep it more active with the community at large.” She noted social media helps her to reach former and current residents and, “creates ongoing conversation with people (who have) information to share.”

Additionally, Cedeño said she will be hosting students from Brockport elementary schools for local history field trips to the museum this spring.

Trustees authorized $800 in Shafer Trust monies for the Emily L. Knapp Museum. The museum board requested the funding for construction of shadow boxes to preserve and display two unique and historical maps of the Village of Brockport and Monroe County.

In its request for funding, the museum board stated that the maps were discovered early last year by museum volunteers.

“The village map is unique given that it contains homes which associate them with parcels of land in the Village of Brockport at that time. The map of Monroe County is unique given the pictures of prominent homes in Monroe County which are detailed on the border of the map. Several of the homes are from Brockport. Both maps have been restored by Gary Albright, who is a professional conservator,” the request stated.