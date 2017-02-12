Home   >   Features   >   Lions Stuff the Trailer

Lions Stuff the Trailer

By on February 12, 2017
bport-lions-stuff-the-trailor

The Brockport Lions Club held their annual Stuff the Trailer event Sunday, January 29 to benefit The Brockport Food Shelf.

Many volunteers and those dropping off donations enjoyed chili and hot chocolate with the Lions Club. Afterwards, The Brockport Lions delivered over 600 lbs. of food and over $600 in monetary donations to the food shelf.

Provided photo and information.

