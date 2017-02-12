Don't miss
- Brockport, Byron-Bergen win Section V wrestling titlesPosted 20 hours ago
- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 1 week ago
- GCC time capsule seeking submissionsPosted 1 week ago
- Rangers hockey wins third straightPosted 1 week ago
- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 3 weeks ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 3 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 month ago
Lions Stuff the Trailer
By Admin on February 12, 2017
The Brockport Lions Club held their annual Stuff the Trailer event Sunday, January 29 to benefit The Brockport Food Shelf.
Many volunteers and those dropping off donations enjoyed chili and hot chocolate with the Lions Club. Afterwards, The Brockport Lions delivered over 600 lbs. of food and over $600 in monetary donations to the food shelf.
Provided photo and information.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login