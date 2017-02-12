Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual Awards Banquet on January 27 at the Plantation Party House.

Pictured are (l-r): Roger Ressman, Citizen of the Year; Dr. Heidi Wendel and Nancy Snyder, of the Erie Canal Animal Hospital, the recipient of the award for Civic Beautification; Nancy Albano, manager of M&T Bank in Spencerport, along with Melissa Wencek, Cindy Wendt, Sue Commaroto, Ebone Creighton, Sharon Gilhooly and Jen Burkey all staff members at M&T Bank in Spencerport, the recipient of the Business of the Year.

Provided photo and information.