Don't miss
- Brockport, Byron-Bergen win Section V wrestling titlesPosted 20 hours ago
- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 1 week ago
- GCC time capsule seeking submissionsPosted 1 week ago
- Rangers hockey wins third straightPosted 1 week ago
- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 3 weeks ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 3 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 month ago
Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards
By Admin on February 12, 2017
The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual Awards Banquet on January 27 at the Plantation Party House.
Pictured are (l-r): Roger Ressman, Citizen of the Year; Dr. Heidi Wendel and Nancy Snyder, of the Erie Canal Animal Hospital, the recipient of the award for Civic Beautification; Nancy Albano, manager of M&T Bank in Spencerport, along with Melissa Wencek, Cindy Wendt, Sue Commaroto, Ebone Creighton, Sharon Gilhooly and Jen Burkey all staff members at M&T Bank in Spencerport, the recipient of the Business of the Year.
Provided photo and information.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login