Knights of Columbus “Stuff the Bus”

Members of the Knights of Columbus, Council 9461, including Mike Strusienski, John Niziurski Jr., Mayor Joe Lee, Neil Combs, Dave Tresohlavy and Grand Knight Carm Carmestro hold bags of foodstuffs donated by customers of the Hilton TOPS store. The knights collected these items on Saturday, February 11 for the “Stuff the Bus Food Drive” benefiting the Hilton Food Shelf. According to Grand Knight Carm Carmestro, “Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of local customers, we collected 1,323 pounds of food. Our food shelf was in desperate need of restocking, so this effort was a resounding success. The Knights of Columbus thanks all who purchased and donated food and helped with this drive.”

Provided photo and information