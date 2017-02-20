Senior Trips coming to Hilton-Parma Recreation & Senior Center

Join Hilton-Parma Recreation & Senior Center on day trips with provided motorcoach. These are full day trips in New York to see some new sites and make new friends.

During the first trip on Wednesday, March 15, see “Penny Whiskey” Irish Luncheon Show at Batavia Downs. Call the office for details on specific price and times. Registration required.

A full complete list of the trips for 2017 are available online and in the office or via email. For any additional questions, call the Hilton-Parma Recreation office at 392-9030.

