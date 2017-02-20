Don't miss
Spencerport Rotary welcomes new members
By Admin on February 20, 2017
The Spencerport Rotary Club welcomed two new members: Jon Spencer and Jan Elliot.Pictured (l-r): President Kathy Magin; the Spencer family – Past President Doug Spencer, Immediate Past President Sharon Spencer, and their son, new Rotarian Jon Spencer; new Rotarian Jan Elliot; Vice President and Membership Co-Chair Ann Demers; and District Governor Nominee Michael Slovak.
Provided photo and information
