Spencerport Rotary welcomes new members

The Spencerport Rotary Club welcomed two new members: Jon Spencer and Jan Elliot.Pictured (l-r): President Kathy Magin; the Spencer family – Past President Doug Spencer, Immediate Past President Sharon Spencer, and their son, new Rotarian Jon Spencer; new Rotarian Jan Elliot; Vice President and Membership Co-Chair Ann Demers; and District Governor Nominee Michael Slovak.

Provided photo and information