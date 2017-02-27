Knitting for charity: The stitches add up

Thousands of chemo hats distributed by seniors

When the late Millie Wiegand was the Medical Motor van driver for the Sweden Senior Center in 1980, she could never have guessed that 21 years later, as a retired senior herself, she would start a knitting group that would continue and produce thousands of chemo (chemotherapy) caps/hats for patients in the greater Rochester/Buffalo area.

The chemo hats project began when Millie’s daughter, Eugenia (Jeannie), a nurse at a Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, asked her mom if she would knit some chemo hats for patients. Millie knitted at home and mailed packages full of colorful hats to her daughter regularly.

The knitting production moved to the Senior Center (now called the Town of Sweden Lodge on the Canal), where a dozen knitters come together every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you had to guess how many chemo hats these volunteers have made since 2011, you would be hard-pressed to come up with a realistic number. Would you believe almost 8,000 adult, children, and baby hats in an array of shapes and sizes were tallied by the end of 2016? And who have been the grateful recipients? Thank you cards have streamed in from hospitals: Strong Memorial, Unity, Rochester General, Highland, and Golisano’s Children’s, etc.; from cancer centers: Interlaken Oncology/Hematology, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Wilmot Cancer Centers, Batavia Oncology; and from care centers such as Beikirch in Brockport. Peggy Hale, an avid knitter, delivers hats to many of these locations.

On January 26, 2017, Rochester’s American Heart Association thanked the knitting group for their “generous contribution of red baby hats for their Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign.” Their February promotion raises awareness about heart disease, including congenital heart defects in infants.

The group doesn’t stop with chemo hats. Aurora House, Open Door Mission/Clothing Room, St. Luke’s Brockport/Ecumenical Center, House of Mercy, Dimitri House, the local Toy Shelf, and Oak Orchard Health Center are thankful beneficiaries of their mittens, hats, scarves and afghans.

Every Wednesday, you can find the knitters socializing while they knit. They include widows such as Carol Ozminkowski, who used to sit home and now comes weekly because “you make friends and it feels good to help others.”

Emory Morris, a retired chemistry professor from the College at Brockport, was influenced by Peggy Hale when both worked at the local Food Shelf and he is now a “regular” because “the chemo hats are a worthy project.”

Lorraine Butz saw an article in the paper a few years ago and decided to join in and she, Muriel Burns, and Joyce Henion take preemie blankets and hats to area hospitals.

Over the years, Ruth Stahlecker and Don Berner participated in the 2016 Monroe County Fair exhibiting their prize-winning hat and socks.

At the annual Holiday Bazaar held at the Lodge on the Canal, you would be a happy customer if you bought one of the many colorful and soft yarn creations – at a very reasonable price – made by the knitting group. This year’s bazaar is tentatively scheduled for October 21. Profits benefit the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI) that serves the interests and activities of the Lodge on the Canal.

The knitters are willing to teach or help anyone, any age, who have an interest in learning to loom knit, crochet, and of course, knit. Where would there be better teachers? Supplies, needles and patterns are available.

Donations of yarn are welcome (please: no wool) and can be dropped off at the Town of Sweden Lodge on the Canal, 133 State Street, Brockport, NY 14420 (phone 637-8161). Monetary donations are payable to: SSAI, Attention: Knitters, at the same address.

by Hanny Heyen

Provided photos