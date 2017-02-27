The College at Brockport brings Lifelong Learning to the community

Two generations interact as senior citizens audit college classes

In the fall semester 2016, many students at the College at Brockport saw change in their routine classroom experience. With them were one or more senior citizens auditing their courses. The College’s Lifelong Learning program includes a new initiative allowing seniors, 60 and over, to audit semester-long college classes.

Forty such community members were in 15 different classes in the fall. Because they do not receive college credit for a course, auditors attend the class free. There is no pressure to complete course assignments. These adult learners also receive a college ID card, library access, discounted parking rates, and a discount membership rate to the College’s fitness center, the SERC.

The initiative provides mutual benefits to the traditional students (usually ages 18 to 22) and to the community seniors participating in a class.

“We embrace the fact that learning is a continuous process that doesn’t stop at a certain age, or when a person retires,” said Dr. Jason Dauenhauer, Associate Professor of Social Work and the new Director of Multigenerational Engagement. “Our students benefit from engaging in dialogue and building relationships with older community members. What better way to dispel negative aging stereotypes than to have seniors learning alongside college students and sharing ideas?”

The generations: A bridge and no gap

Carol Taillie, a reading teacher retired from the Rochester City School District, is taking Young Adult Literature both semesters. Asked about the proverbial “generation gap,” Carol Taillie said, “I don’t feel any gap. If anything, the young people seem very respectful and very nice.” She continued, “In both classes one thing that impressed me most is how smart and well-spoken the kids are.” She praises “the College’s idea to make connections between generations.” She feels the connection in a special way when walking in a hallway and students from her class will say, “Hi, how are you?”

Dr. Scott Valet, M.D., specializing in Allergy & Immunology, retired in December, 2015. As the only senior citizen in his two classes this semester, he said the students are “thoughtful and respectful.” New to him since his college days is the small group activity – several students working together on an assignment. “We talk easily,” he said. “There is no hesitation from them.”

In more than 30 years of living in Brockport, he had essentially no interaction with college students. “It is good for the town’s people to see what the college kids are like,” he said about his new perspective.

Laura Amor, LCSW, a mental health therapist, was back on campus for the first time since earning her Bachelor’s degree at the College in 1988 (Master’s degree from the University of Buffalo in 1989).

She took a class on Aging Issues in America in the fall. “It was fascinating,” she said about the class that had about 12 seniors auditing and 20 traditional students. “It’s not just being there to learn, but sharing our experiences with the 20-year-olds. And, we could hear what life is like for them in college and planning a career. There was excellent interaction between the generations.”

Interesting courses and new learning technology

The auditing students interviewed had different reasons for choosing the courses they took. And, they had varied reactions to the new learning technology that has developed since their college days.

Dr. Valet wanted courses that would be “intellectually stimulating” in his retirement. He is taking Music Appreciation and Physical Activity in Adulthood this semester. Compared to when he attended college, Dr. Valet finds today’s technology an enjoyable aid to learning.

Carol Taillie has an eleven-year-old granddaughter and takes her courses in young adult literature to keep up on what reading is being offered to young people. “Also, I always enjoyed the young adult literature and I thought it would be good to stay with it,” she said.

Dan Burns worked at Lakeside Hospital, the Beikirch Care Center, and the DelMonte Hotel Group in Rochester from which he retired. His two courses this semester are The American Military History and Propaganda and Persuasion. He has always been an American history buff, he said about the first course. And, “What could be better than knowing propaganda and persuasion at this particular time of our political life?” He is pleased he does not have to buy books, but the technology is a challenge. “I do not have a handle on technology,” he said. “It takes me a bit longer to find the articles.”

As a graduate from the College at Brockport many years ago, Burns welcomes a new change. “I have a favorable impression of the College starting to open up to the community,” he said. “It’s a good thing. The new president, Dr. Macpherson, and Mayor Blackman have been instrumental in doing that.”

In addition to her fall class, Laura Amor’s interest in ancient civilizations led her to take Greek Archaeology this semester. “I love to learn,” she said. “Anything that enriches me helps me as a person and therefore as a therapist.”

Amor recalls her undergraduate days being assigned to write “a paper.” Gripping an imaginary paper in front of her, she said, “You typed a paper and handed it in. Now, nothing is on paper anymore. Everything is written on Blackboard, part of the electronic system of the College. The professor reads and grades it online.” She doesn’t prefer the new medium over print; she just finds it “different.” Although she audits the courses, she loves the challenge of doing the homework and taking the tests.

Space does not allow for naming the professors teaching the interviewees’ courses. But all these seniors had high praise generally for their professors’ depth of knowledge and enthusiastic teaching.

Concluding thought

“I think the College has a lot to offer community members who want to engage with students and with various programming here on campus,” Dr. Dauenhauer said. “More importantly, I think lifelong learners are an untapped source of knowledge and experience that will greatly enhance our College and community environment.”

Lifelong Learning

The College at Brockport provides these continuing

learning opportunities free of charge to senior

members of its neighboring communities:

•Audit a semester-long college class

(Fall semester 2017 courses and orientation TBA)

•Attend a Lifelong Learning Community Lecture

(Coming March 8 and April 19, 2017)

•Attend Mornings with the Professors

See details at: alumni.brockport.edu/learning

For more information about the program,

contact the Division of Advancement at 395-2451.

Photos by Dianne Hickerson.