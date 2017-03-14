Home   >   Features   >   High winds topple trees, down power lines

High winds topple trees, down power lines

By on March 14, 2017
Crews work to remove a fallen tree at the corner of Clark Street and Amity Street in Spencerport. Photo by Karen Fien

Crews work to remove a fallen tree at the corner of Clark Street and Amity Street in Spencerport. Photo by Karen Fien

Hurricane force winds blew through the region on Wednesday, March 8, leaving destruction in their wake. Gusts were recorded up to a near-record 81 miles per hour. Garbage cans and other items turned into projectiles, shingles and siding tore off homes, trees splintered and uprooted damaging homes and downing power lines.

Though no serious injuries were reported, Monroe County 911 fielded more calls for service in a single day than since the ice storm of 1991. Area-wide, more than 140,000 were without power at peak. It was the most widespread outage in this area in 14 years. It is expected to be several days before full service is restored.

 

This tree crashed into a home on West Avenue in Spencerport.

This tree crashed into a home on West Avenue in Spencerport. Photo by Karen Fien

Power outages and blocked roadways were a common occurrence on Wednesday. This tree fell across Route 259 in Spencerport. Photo by Linda McAndrews

Power outages and blocked roadways were a common occurrence on Wednesday. This tree fell across Route 259 in Spencerport. Photo by Linda McAndrews

Power outages and blocked roadways were a common occurrence on Wednesday. This tree fell across Route 259 in Spencerport. Photo by Linda McAndrews

Power outages and blocked roadways were a common occurrence on Wednesday. This tree fell across Route 259 in Spencerport. Photo by Linda McAndrews

At right, the roof of this minivan in Hamlin was the victim of a falling tree. Photo by Tami Raco

At right, the roof of this minivan in Hamlin was the victim of a falling tree.Photo by Tami Raco

Many roads, including Route 259 in Parma, remained impassable on Thursday as crews worked to repair downed lines and restore power. Photo by Karen Fien

Many roads, including Route 259 in Parma, remained impassable on Thursday as crews worked to repair downed lines and restore power. Photo by Karen Fien

You must be logged in to post a comment Login