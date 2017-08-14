Artifacts restored at Emily L. Knapp Museum

Several major collection items in Brockport’s Emily L. Knapp Museum of Local History recently have been restored.

Two historic maps and a rare painting of Nancy Seymour were restored by Gary Albright of Honeoye Falls. Albright, with a Masters in Art Conservation, is a professional at restoring historical papers, photos and maps.

The maps were of Village of Brockport (1861) and of Monroe County (1858). “The maps were deteriorated and unusable,” said museum volunteer Sue Savard, “but, like piecing together a giant puzzle, Gary rebuilt them and they look brand new.”

“Jim Glidden, a local retired homebuilder, generously donated his time and skill to build shadowboxes in which to house the maps,” Savard said. “They are now on display in the children’s room and the picture gallery.”

Gary Albright also recently restored a very rare painting of Nancy Seymour, wife of William Seymour, owner of the State Street building that houses the Village of Brockport offices and the Knapp Museum.

“The painting was found dirty, wet and stained under the eaves of the attic,” Savard said. “It’s a major find, as it’s the only picture we have of Nancy as an older woman. It now hangs in the entrance hall of the museum next to the painting of her husband.”

About seven months ago, George Dante of Wildlife Preservations in New Jersey, restored the museum’s stuffed golden eagle, which is displayed clutching a hare in its talons. “No one knows who the taxidermist was and who donated the article to our museum,” Savard said. “However, when George finished the restoration, he said, ‘Whoever did this knew what he was doing. It is a beautiful specimen.’”

Since the return of the restored eagle, the museum has been holding a “Name the Eagle” contest. Suggestion forms for a name can be dropped in the box near the eagle. In September, the museum board will select the best name from the suggestions and will award $20 to the winner.

The work by Gary Albright and George Dante was paid for from a trust fund left to the museum by Vivian Shafer, a former resident of Brockport.

Visitors are invited to the museum at 49 State Street. Hours are: Tuesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday afternoon, 2 to 4 p.m. and evening 6 to 8 p.m.; Sunday afternoon, 2 to 4 p.m. Private tours can be arranged by calling the village offices, 637-5300.