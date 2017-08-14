Calling all artists for Pigs on Parade 2017

The fourth annual “Pigs on Parade” is underway and open to anyone interested in designing and painting a piggy bank. The pigs will come to life this fall when placed around town to collect change for the Cadet Cupboard, a food pantry for Hilton Central School District students in need of nutritious meals.

The Hilton Education Foundation seeks artists to get involved with this fundraising event and to consider painting and/or decorating one of these specially designed pigs provided by the Foundation. Pick up a pig Tuesday, August 29 in the boardroom at Quest School at 7 p.m., and drop off decorated pigs Wednesday, October 4 in the boardroom at 7 p.m.

Mid October, the completed pigs will then go on parade at designated stores in the Hilton community. Once in place, the community is invited to partake in feeding the pigs with their favorite food – money. One-hundred percent of the contributions raised will go to benefit the Cadet Cupboard.

For more information on participating in this fundraising event, contact Tim Gagnon, Hilton Education Foundation member, at 392-1078 or email hef@hiltoneducationfoundation.org. For more information on Cadet Cupboard, visit www.hiltoneducationfoundation.org/cadetcupboard/index.html.

Provided information