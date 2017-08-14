Local artist paintings on display at the Parma Public Library

Chris VerSteeg works in several different mediums which she says, brings her great pleasure. Her command of subject matter and her decision to use: pastels for animals, acrylics and watercolor for landscapes and her declared favorite, graphite for portraits and seascapes brings an enjoyable variety to her show. Her work has a poetic edge to it. One of her favorite pieces depicts the moon driven tide causing the sea to give and take back its treasures.

Chris’s interest in art began at age 4. In high school, her art teacher selected Chris to attend weekly free art classes at the Memorial Art Gallery. She went on to attain a scholarship to RIT.

Just as her artwork shows great variety, she has also used her artistic talents in many fields, from designing office interiors to working as a floral designer. Today Chris’s art inspiration has centered on creating images of old homes, buildings and vehicles as they return to the earth. She continues to explore new mediums and speaks of her current desire to work more loosely and with a brighter pallet.

Chris’s show will be on display at the library through August. This is the seventy-second in a series of exhibits hosted by the Parma Public Library which feature area artists. For more information or to inquire about a show, call Rosalind Lipomi, Adult Services Librarian, at the Parma Public Library at 392-8350 or visit www.parmapubliclibrary.org.

