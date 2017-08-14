Tune in to GCVM’s Old-Time Fiddlers’ Fair

Music at its most traditional will flow throughout Genesee Country Village and Museum on August 19 and 20, as the museum hosts its Old-Time Fiddlers’ Fair, the largest and oldest showcase of traditional music in Western New York.

Musicians, ranging from the polished professional to the fledgling beginner will fill a variety of venues with stringed instruments, from fiddles and guitars to harps and dulcimers. Six stages, including one of the museum’s historic 19th-century churches with its natural acoustics, offer performances from individuals and groups.

A series of free musicians’ workshops are presented each day of this event, which has been held annually since 1981.

Featured performers include Mitzie Collins and the Striking Strings, Flint Hill Folk, Rochester Strathspey & Reel Society, Emma & Carl Eddy, the Fiddlers of the Genesee, Almost Irish, the Rochester Irish Musicians’ Association, Mark Panfil and the Buffalo Bluegrass Youth Ensemble as well as NYSCA-sponsored tradition pairs that include Jim Kimball, Jackie Hobbs and Chad Miller.

All performers receive free admission – and need to have their instrument in hand at the admissions gate in order to receive a pass for the day – along with one guest to the event.

Fiddlers’ Fair is sponsored, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; music continues until 5 p.m. Admission costs adults $20; youth (4-16) $12, seniors 62+ & students with ID $17, children under 3 admitted free. For further information, visit www.gcv.org or call 294-8218.

Provided information