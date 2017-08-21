Commemorate the eclipse with a special postmark offered at Rochester Museum of Science

The Rochester Museum of Science is hosting an eclipse viewing experience at Strasenburgh Planetarium on Monday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located at 657 East Avenue, Rochester.

On August 21, the northern hemisphere will be able to view an eclipse of the sun as it tracks a shadow diagonally across the United States. To commemorate the event, the U.S. Postal Service printed a stamp using thermochromic ink to commemorate the eclipse. Using the body heat of your thumb or fingers and rubbing the eclipse image will reveal an underlying image of the moon. The image reverts back to the eclipse once it cools. The stamp was released on June 20.

In conjunction with the Rochester Museum of Science eclipse viewing experience on August 21, the Postal Service will be selling the Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp and offering a pictorial postmark from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pictorial postmarks are collectors’ items, making excellent souvenirs of special dates and events. Only items bearing uncanceled postage stamps at the applicable First-Class Mail rate are eligible for postmarking. Collectors and out of town requests can be mailed in, with a self-addressed stamped return envelope, for 30 days to: Eclipse Stamp Station, Rochester Post Office, 1335 Jefferson Rd, Rochester, NY 14692-9998.

Provided information