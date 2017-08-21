Emerald Ash Borer threatens trees in Brockport

A presentation on the Emerald Ash Borer and the damage it can cause ash trees in Brockport was given at the August 7 meeting of the Brockport Village Board by Noreen Riordan, Certified Arborist and member of the Monroe County Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) Task Force.

EAB is a highly destructive beetle who lays its eggs under the bark of Ash trees. The eggs hatch into larvae that burrow into the tree destroying its vascular tissues, and ultimately killing the tree. Tree mortality begins six to seven years following initial infestation.

It is likely that Brockport’s trees have been infested for a while, given diseased trees found both in the village and at the college. Deceased trees ultimately fall, putting people, pets, homes and other property at risk of significant damage. If caught early, the infestation may be halted or prevented by the use of stem injectable insecticides administered by a trained arborist. Treatments must occur during the growing season. The current window is estimated to close mid-September.

If anyone has Ash trees growing in their yard, one may wish to consult with an arborist soon before the trees are too infested to be saved.

