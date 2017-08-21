What’s a ‘flintknapper?’ Letchworth State Park celebrates Stone Tool Craftsman Show

On August 25 to 27, 2017 the Genesee Region of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will be hosting the Stone Tool Craftsman Show at Letchworth State Park.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. (Sunday), and is held at the Highbanks Recreation Area near the Mt. Morris Entrance to the park.

Modern master stone tool craftsmen (flintknappers) engage in the ancient art of making tools from stone including arrowheads and spear points. Demonstrations will be scheduled throughout the event as well as stone and other supplies being available for purchase.

Other activities include the Eastern Seaboard Atl-Atl Competition. The Atl Atl (spear throwing stick) event will educate the public on how ancient people hunted centuries ago. Also, there will be a Mountain Man/Civil War Era encampment with re-enactors, traders and black-powder firearm demonstrations.

Admission to the show is included with the $10 per vehicle park entrance fee. For further information call 585-493-3600. For more information about New York State Parks, please visit www.nysparks.com

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees 180 state parks and 35 historic sites, which are visited by 62 million people annually. A recent study found that New York State Parks generates $1.9 billion in economic activity annually and supports 20,000 jobs. For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit www.nysparks.com, connect on Facebook, or follow on Twitter.

