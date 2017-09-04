Colby Farm to host Ox/Pig Roast and Hoedown

The year-long celebration of the Ogden Bicentennial and Spencerport Sesquicentennial continues Saturday, September 9, with a focus on the importance of agriculture in the history of the community.

Colby Farm is hosting an “Ox/Pig Roast and Hoedown” in one of their barns on Colby Street.

“The barn doors open at 3:30 p.m.,” Robert Colby said. “From 4 to 6 p.m. there will be square dancing and contra dancing (with Jim Kimball and the Geneseo String Band) and we will be serving dinner at 5:30 p.m.”

Dinner includes pulled pork and sliced ox roasted on-site in a special roaster made by the Colby family. Colby is making his vinegar-based ox sauce to go with the meat, and the meal also features corn-on-the-cob, potatoes, coleslaw and applesauce. Produce for the dinner is being provided by Colby Farm and Maier Farm. LuGia’s Ice Cream will be on site and guests will be able to make ice-cream sundaes with toppings of their choice.

LuGia’s uses cream from the Upstate Co-op milk plant of which Colby Farm is a member.

There will be a cash bar and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, according to Colby.

Dress up in 19th century clothing and win a prize in the costume contest and following dinner, “historic skits” are planned by members of the Colby family.

From 8 to 10 p.m. live music will be provided by the Jay & Darcy Duet featuring modern country and rock.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. $5 band-only tickets are available after 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Ogden Town Clerk’s Office and the Spencerport Village Clerk’s Office and must be purchased by September 5. Tickets are also available online at https://goo.gl/zn5qv2.

Colby says parking is available on the east side of the barn and there will be a display of antique and modern equipment.

Ogden Town Historian Carol Coburn will be taking pre-orders for her book on Ogden and Spencerport history, which will be out later this year. She says the working title is: “Changes through time, in celebration of the bicentennial of Ogden and the Sesquicentennial of Spencerport.”

Teresa Werth, who has written a children’s book entitled Good Night Spencerport!, will also be attending.