Garden Dedication in Memory of Jane Buonaccorso

On Wednesday, August 23, GrandeVille Senior Living Community dedicated a portion of the Mary Regina Memory Care Community’s courtyard garden in memory of Jane Buonaccorso. GrandeVille’s staff fondly remembers Jane and how she would come down the halls daily with her little purse in hand and a smile on her face. She is greatly missed. Jane’s family chose to enhance their memory care garden to honor her lifelong love of gardening. The statue (pictured with plaque) was in her own garden. The family restored it and gave it a new home in this space.

Provided photo and information