Genesee County 4-H Dairy youth compete at NYS Fair

Several youth from the Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club competed at two dairy events held at the New York State Fair. The Dairy Challenge, held on August 23, is a contest in which youth are quizzed at stations on different dairy topics such as: nutrition, anatomy, physiology, and product/equipment knowledge. Genesee County 4-H Junior Team participants included: Amelia Brewer, Jillian Brewer, Maggie Winspear and Renee Uberty.

The Dairy Judging Contest, held on August 24, allowed youth to be the judge; scoring animals on dairy character and functionality and structural correctness of the animals. The following youth represented Genesee County 4-H:

Novice Teams:

•Genesee Team 1: Caroline Luft, Maggie Winspear and Bing Zuber – Second Place

•Genesee Team 2: Adison Norton and Renee Uberty – Fifth Place

Novice Individuals:

Bing Zuber – Fourth Place; Adison Norton – Sixth Place; Caroline Luft – Seventh Place; Maggie Winspear – 12th Place; Renee Uberty – 14th Place.

Junior Team:

Amelia Brewer, Georgia Luft, Mason Werth, Claire Mathes and Jillian Brewer – Eighth Place.

Junior Individuals:

Amelia Brewer – 21st Place; Georgia Luft – 24th Place; Mason Werth – 34th Place; Claire Mathes – 41st Place; Jillian Brewer – 49th Place.

Senior Individual:

Mary Sweeney won Sixth Place Individual and Fourth Place Reasons and will return with the top 25 contestants for a second round of the contest on September 1. She will compete for a spot on the New York State 4-H Dairy Judging team to represent New York at a National Competition in Madison Wisconsin, World Dairy Expo.

The Genesee County 4-H Club looks forward to next year’s competition.

Dairy Challenge Team (left to right): Jillian Brewer, Renee Uberty, Maggie Winspear and Amelia Brewer. Provided photo