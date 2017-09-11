Bluegrass comes to the Blue Barn

A celebration of food, music, art and spirit

Come celebrate the first days of fall and the last rays of the summer sun at the region’s newest local cidery and orchard.

The Greece Regional Chamber is launching a brand new community event on Saturday, September 23 from 4 to 9 p.m. called Bluegrass at the Blue Barn, taking place at the new Blue Barn Cidery on Manitou Road, the latest addition to the growing craft brewing industry in the region.

It’s a celebration of food, music, art, dance, cider, wine and beer. Linabelle Bluegrass Band will lead off with a live music performance that will include instrumentals, vocals, classic country ballads and the pure sounds of American Bluegrass.

James Montanus of Montanus Photography will be featured in a new virtual exhibit of his photography.

The event will also include a special sneak preview of musical numbers from the upcoming Greece Performing Arts Society production of Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” which premieres this fall at Lyric Theatre. And, Belles ‘N’ Beaus will liven up the evening with a square dancing performance.

For foodies, Forest Hill Catering will kick off the event with an antipasto table followed by a harvest/orchard-themed buffet with three meat entrees and multiple sides. The evening culminates with a sampling of dessert tastings from area restaurants/caterers including Abbott’s Frozen Custard of Greece, Gaetano’s Bakery & Catering, and Tasteful Connections Catering. A cash bar of cider, wine and beer will be available throughout the evening.

It’s a big sumptuous feast that combines a variety of great elements and will also include a few business exhibits.

Advance tickets cost $39 per person, $75 per couple, or $300 per table of eight and are available online at www.GreeceChamber.org or by calling 227-7272.

Provided information