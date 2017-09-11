Hilton Apple Fest holds quilt raffle

Every year the Hilton Apple Fest holds a quilt raffle with the proceeds given to two Hilton High School seniors going to college. This year’s quilt, made by Beverly Schwartz of Rochester, is currently on display at Amelia’s Fabric and Yarn Shoppe, 7 Upton Street, Hilton. Raffle tickets are available at this location. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Apple Fest on Sunday, October 1 at 4 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Photo provided by Village Photographer for Hilton Apple Fest