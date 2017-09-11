- 70th Wedding AnniversaryPosted 1 week ago
Lakeview Community Church exceeds goal
Lakeview Community Church holds an August Challenge every year where it sets a goal to collect one food item for the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf (Maiden Lane). Last year the goal was 800 jars of tomato sauce and through the generosity of many people, the church collected 1,328 jars/cans of sauce. This year the goal was 1,500 boxes of macaroni and cheese. With the help of neighbors near the church, the congregation, Unionville Station in Hilton, Union Scarp Processing, Inc., Goldwell and others, 2,128 boxes were collected. This will provide enough macaroni and cheese to the GEFS to last about four and one-half months.
Provided photo and information
