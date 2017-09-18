Celebrate Suffrage Centennial with luncheon at GCVM

Calling all Women’s Rights Enthusiasts! Celebrate the centennial of Women’s Suffrage in New York State by attending a special Women’s Suffrage Luncheon on Saturday, September 23 beginning at 11 a.m. at Genesee Country Village & Museum.

Luncheon includes:

•A special catered meal made from historic suffrage recipes (recipes provided)

•An engaging presentation by Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner entitled: “The Rest of the Story of the Suffrage Movement,” followed by discussion and book signing.

•Free admission to the museum with Historic Village activities focused on women’s lives in the 19th century.

•Extended museum hours – the museum is open until 5 pm.

Register for a taste of the past. Tickets available online $45 for non-members and $40 for members at https://www.gcv.org/events/womens-suffrage-celebration/.

For more information, call 294-8218.

Provided information