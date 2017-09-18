Churches “Come Together”

On Sunday, August 27, Lakeshore Community Church hosted their 11th Annual ROC Service and Picnic. The theme of the service was “Come Together.” In light of the racial, ethnic and cultural divisions that exist in our country today, five local congregations came together united in one church.

Churches in attendance were Ark of Jesus Ministries, Congregation Shema Israel, New Way Christian Faith Center, Victorious Living Christian Life Center and Lakeshore Community Church. Church leaders and members gathered under one roof to worship together and stand united in unified faith as one family without barriers.

This annual event began when Pastor Vince DiPaola from Lakeshore Community Church met Bishop Dave Singelton, pastor of the Ark of Jesus, at a prayer gathering 20 years ago. The two pastors became very close friends and went on to be guest pastors at each others’ churches. The seed of the unified service was planted in the relationship between these two pastors.

Each year the event has grown through interconnection among the local church communities. As other churches heard of the service, they expressed an interest in participating. According to Pastor Vince, “As additional churches joined the event, it has become even richer and more impactful to both our suburban and city communities. The service allows us to model unity despite any differences in our churches, cultures or ethnicities.”

The churches involved felt the “Come Together” theme was very timely. The service and picnic are a living testament to help model the unified approach. Every church had their Pastor or Rabbi speak and they also had their own music on stage. “We learn from each other how to do church, we encourage each other as we help each other through the year and we deepen the breadth of our unity as people from all the congregations becoming friends,” Pastor Vince said.

The service was well attended on the beautiful end of summer day by nearly 900 people. The day concluded with an outdoor picnic and mixer where families from the various churches shared in a BBQ lunch and kids activities.

“The doors to our churches are open wide to anyone who wants to know more about the love of God,” Pastor Vince said.