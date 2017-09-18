Second annual Dog Bowl comes to Spencerport

The second annual Dog Bowl fundraiser, designed to help support Freedom Guide Dogs, will be held at Spencerport Bowl on October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Freedom Guide Dogs is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization based in Upstate New York, which breeds, raises, trains and places guide dogs with the blind and visually impaired through a distinctive program called Hometown TrainingTM. Freedom Guide Dogs’ services are available to people in the Eastern United States at no cost.

Eric and Sharon Loori founded Freedom Guide Dogs 25 years ago. Many successful placements have been accomplished and are attributed to their own dedication and that of those who work with them in the process of readying a guide dog for placement.

Puppies begin their training from a young age. They play on little obstacle courses with toys, and while they happily interact with humans and each other, they are increasing their balance, patience and mental acuity. The puppies are then raised by volunteers called “Puppy Raisers” for approximately one and one-half years, some of which are located right here in the Rochester area. They are socialized, house broken and cared for with dedication and love, prior to beginning their training as guide dog partners for the blind and visually impaired.

According to Jeff Butterman, area Guide Dog Trainer, “Training a Guide Dog takes time and dedication.” The placement of the Guide Dogs is done at no charge to the recipient. That is accomplished through fund raising and donations.

There are several ways to participate in this great event. To help support the Freedom Guide Dog program, either send a donation to Freedom Guide Dogs or attend the bowling fundraiser at Spencerport Bowl for bowling, food and fun. All proceeds go to the Freedom Guide Dogs. For more information, visit www.freedomguidedogs.org or contact Jeff Butterman at 964-8815.

Yellow Lab Guide Dog as a puppy and now as an adult. Provided photos

Black Lab Guide Dog as a puppy and now as an adult. Provided photos