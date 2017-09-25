Home   >   Features   >   Genesee Country Village & Museum hosts Fall Festival

Genesee Country Village & Museum hosts Fall Festival

By on September 25, 2017

In a New York State tradition that dates back to 1816, on September 30 and October 1, Genesee Country Village & Museum presents its annual Fall Festival & Agricultural Fair with all the color, excitement and festivities of days past.

This year youth 18 and under are admitted free.

Horses, like Barney and Dave, are just some of the many animals to be found at Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Fall Festival & Agricultural Fair September 30 and October 1. Provided photo

Horses, like Barney and Dave, are just some of the many animals to be found at Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Fall Festival & Agricultural Fair September 30 and October 1. Provided photo

In addition, prize-winning sheep, oxen and cows are on display, along with a poultry show, sponsored by the Rochester Poultry Association; Genesee Valley Goat Club Show (Saturday) and the Myotonic “Fainting” Goat Club Show (Sunday); a variety of horses and donkeys about the Historic Village; and a demonstration of sheep herding.

A Market Tent is packed with vendors offering specialty items, all locally grown or crafted.

There will also be presentations of historic agriculture, from horse-powered threshing to shelling corn and pressing cider.

Eye-catching 19th-century fruits and vegetables will also be found in a special horticultural tent.

Competitions include more than 120 categories (open to the public) of judged baked goods, preserves, hand-made needlecrafts and the industrial arts—including tin, iron and wooden wares; broom and soap making. Youth compete in nearly 30 different aged categories, from penmanship and pressed flowers to photography and pie, any flavor. Entrants receive one-day free admission to the fair.

Visitors can also:

•Join in a Women’s Rights March at 12:30 p.m. in celebration of the state Women’s Suffrage Centennial and engage the ladies in the Temperance Tent.

•Experience the excitement of a 19th-century magic show and an old-time Punch & Judy Puppet Show.

•Visit the Phrenology Tent for a lesson in interpreting the shape of one’s skull—believed (in the 1800’s) to indicate one’s character traits.

•Have their fortunes told by a 19th-century fortune teller.

•Cheer on the museum vintage baseball teams as they battle for the Mayor’s Cup Championship trophy. Consolation game is Saturday; championship game is Sunday, both at 1 p.m.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

 Provided information

You must be logged in to post a comment Login