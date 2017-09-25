Genesee Country Village & Museum hosts Fall Festival

In a New York State tradition that dates back to 1816, on September 30 and October 1, Genesee Country Village & Museum presents its annual Fall Festival & Agricultural Fair with all the color, excitement and festivities of days past.

This year youth 18 and under are admitted free.

In addition, prize-winning sheep, oxen and cows are on display, along with a poultry show, sponsored by the Rochester Poultry Association; Genesee Valley Goat Club Show (Saturday) and the Myotonic “Fainting” Goat Club Show (Sunday); a variety of horses and donkeys about the Historic Village; and a demonstration of sheep herding.

A Market Tent is packed with vendors offering specialty items, all locally grown or crafted.

There will also be presentations of historic agriculture, from horse-powered threshing to shelling corn and pressing cider.

Eye-catching 19th-century fruits and vegetables will also be found in a special horticultural tent.

Competitions include more than 120 categories (open to the public) of judged baked goods, preserves, hand-made needlecrafts and the industrial arts—including tin, iron and wooden wares; broom and soap making. Youth compete in nearly 30 different aged categories, from penmanship and pressed flowers to photography and pie, any flavor. Entrants receive one-day free admission to the fair.

Visitors can also:

•Join in a Women’s Rights March at 12:30 p.m. in celebration of the state Women’s Suffrage Centennial and engage the ladies in the Temperance Tent.

•Experience the excitement of a 19th-century magic show and an old-time Punch & Judy Puppet Show.

•Visit the Phrenology Tent for a lesson in interpreting the shape of one’s skull—believed (in the 1800’s) to indicate one’s character traits.

•Have their fortunes told by a 19th-century fortune teller.

•Cheer on the museum vintage baseball teams as they battle for the Mayor’s Cup Championship trophy. Consolation game is Saturday; championship game is Sunday, both at 1 p.m.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

