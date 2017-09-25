Hamlin Recreation events & update

On Saturday, October 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hamlin Town Park, the Hamlin Recreation Department will present a new family friendly Halloween event; the Scream Fest!

After the successful ten year run of the Hamlin School of Screams Haunted Town Hall performance, the department has decided to change the event to an all-day family friendly festival to celebrate one of the favorite holidays of the year. This will be the first and only Halloween themed festival in all of Monroe County, according to organizers, and will include an array of activities for all ages, throughout the entire park.

There will be a demon archery range, all-day scary movies, an area for Zombie nerf wars, spooky stories being told in the library and the playground, a classic car trunk-or-treat cruise in, a monster disco which will include costume and scream contests, games and a DJ for dancing. Local businesses and organizations will host a pumpkin painting station, pumpkin bowling, and an array of Halloween themed vendors. Naturally there will also be a station for the adrenaline seeking members of the public: the Haunted School Bus. There will also be a special guest visit by the Buffalo Ghost Busters and the Monroe County Sheriff’s department will be on hand with a halloween safety station. Many activities are free, while others will be accessible by purchasing a $5 bracelet that will serve as a pass to all activities. It is intended that this occasion will bring many families and residents to the Hamlin Town Park for a day of activities and fun, so be sure to mark your calendars for October 7.

The Hamlin Recreation Department is also pleased to announce two grants that have been awarded this year that will enhance upcoming recreational programming. The first was a grant awarded through the Easton Foundation and the New York State Recreation and Park Society to promote archery instruction and participation. This grant valued at over $5,000, includes a full complement of archery equipment as well as training for staff to teach up to the intermediate level. Classes will begin on September 19 for three age levels; 8 to 12 year olds, teens and adults, and seniors. The recreation department has set up an indoor archery range but will also hold classes outside if weather permits. Classes are limited in size so early registration isrecommended. Information for registration can be found at hamlinrecreation.org or by calling 964-7222.

The second grant was awarded by the Greater Rochester Health Foundation for the upcoming Virtual Instructor Project. This $2,500 project involves a state of the art ‘smart’ TV system for the Town Hall gymnasium in order to present health and educational classes through virtual instructors. It will enable new programs and events focusing on physical activity, general knowledge, and social interaction. The new system will also aid classes such as Defensive Driving, Hunter Safety, and any other class that incorporates visual aids in instructing their topic. Future programs and events taking place in the Town Hall gymnasium will also be enhanced through utilization of this equipment.

Recreation is an essential part of every person’s physical and emotional well-being. It also plays a vital part of the life of a community. In keeping with this philosophy, the Town of Hamlin acknowledges the importance of recreation as a function of town government and the importance of its role in providing leisure opportunities. The Town of Hamlin Recreation Department believes in the philosophy of offering quality recreational and educational activities to the Hamlin Community at an affordable and reasonable cost. Recreation and leisure activities are continually changing with changing lifestyles. Our goal is to keep abreast with changing needs of the residents of the town and continually updating activities in order to keep pace with community growth.

The Hamlin Recreation Department extends its gratitude to these and all supporting organizations for helping improve the quality and range of its programming and leisure activities.