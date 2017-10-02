Home   >   Features   >   Beikirch Care Center resident won Honorable Mention at New York State Fair

Beikirch Care Center resident won Honorable Mention at New York State Fair

By on October 2, 2017

julia gibbsJulia Gibbs, resident of Beikirch Care Center in Brockport, holds her painting “Mars Universe,” which won Honorable Mention at the New York State Fair.  This is the second year in a row that Julia has won this award.

Photo by Dianne Hickerson

