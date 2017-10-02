- Fall Home 2017Posted 13 hours ago
Meets the Spirits of Spencerport during Ghost Walk
The Spirits of Spencerport Ghost walk will take place on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14 with tour times starting at 6:45 p.m. each night. Enjoy an eerie stroll through the Village of Spencerport being visited by ghosts of the past. Hear stories true and not so true. Event takes place regardless of weather. Not appropriate for young children or pets. Some hills and uneven surfaces are included on the route. Walk is approximately one hour. Price $5 per person and reservations and advance payments are required. Meet near the Canal Depot and Museum at 16 East Avenue, Spencerport.
Provided information and photo
