St. Luke’s Episcopal Church blesses the animals

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Brockport will celebrate God’s wonderful creation, including all creatures great and small. The community is invited to stop by with their beloved pets – whatever shape, size, or specie – for a Blessing of the Animals to take place Sunday, October 8, between noon and 1:30 p.m., in Sagawa Park, Main Street, Brockport. The special blessing is a gift from St. Luke’s to the community and each pet will receive its own individual blessing.

The Blessing of the Animals Service is also in honor of 12th-century friar and preacher, St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.

Saint Francis of Assisi, born Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone and informally known as Francesco, was born September 25, 1182 and died October 3, 1226. St. Francis has been honored throughout the centuries for his love of nature, especially his love of animals.

“It seems dogs and cats make a big impact on our daily lives. They often seem to me to be ministers in their own rights. They give unconditional love, are good listeners, and provide great comfort and connection. They are also good listeners. There’s no talking back! But most importantly they instill in us pure joy,” says The Reverend Krista Cameron, rector of St. Luke’s who will perform the blessings.

Humans, on the other hand, are responsible for the wellbeing of their own pets, and animals in general. Rev. Cameron says, “when animals are hurting due to illness, accident, or even as they grow towards their own deaths, we need to honor their lives and mourn their passing. What we are offering through the Blessing of the Animals is a validation and a blessing of the importance of these four-legged critters in our lives. We will also bless those creatures that fly and crawl and swim – as long as they are in their protective cages and tanks.”

Treats and fresh water will be available for pets. The Church asks that all pets be on leashes or in cages for their own safety and wellbeing. In the event of rain, the blessings will be given at St. Luke’s directly across the street from Sagawa Park. The service is free and all are welcome.

For more information, contact the church office at 637-6650 weekday mornings.

