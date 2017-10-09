World of witches comes to GCVM in Spirits of the Past

Enter, if anyone dares, into the shadowy world of witches as Genesee Country Village & Museum presents Spirits of the Past Theatrical Tours on October 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21.

The museum’s Historic Village is overrun with sorcery, superstition and charms of every sort, leaving visitors to take their chances as they warily enter dwellings where sorcerers may reside and where they may encounter anything from bubbling cauldrons, evil charms and abduction to perhaps even a soupçon of Macbeth.

Tours are approximately 75 minutes long and leave in groups of 20 between 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and 6 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Not recommended for persons under 12 or those with walking difficulties. Advanced reservations are required.

Tickets cost $23/$19 members.

Museum is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Final day of the season is October 9. Special Event admission costs adults $22; youth (4-16) $12; seniors 62 and up $19; youth 18 and under admitted free. For further information, visit www.gcv.org or call 294-8218.

Provided information